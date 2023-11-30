South Africa

Winnie Mandela off-ramp closed after deadly shooting

30 November 2023 - 16:13
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
There has been a shooting on the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
There has been a shooting on the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Winnie Mandela (formerly William Nicol) Drive off-ramp on the N1 south has been closed to motorists after a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Details are sketchy but Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident.

“There's a crime scene on Winnie Mandela Drive near the N1 south off-ramp in Bryanston and from what we've received is there was a fatal shooting at the scene,” said Fihla.

“Members of the SAPS are processing the scene and metro police officers have closed the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp from the N1 south. This is causing delays from Rivonia Road, with further delays travelling towards Malibongwe Drive.”

Fihla advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Gauteng police have confirmed the incident but are yet to provide more details.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two suspects linked to shooting of KZN cop at Pavilion killed in standoff with police

Two suspects believed to be linked to the murder of KwaZulu-Natal police officer Sgt Riyadh Adams were shot dead by the police in KwaMashu on ...
News
32 minutes ago

EDITORIAL | Blood of men and women in blue is a shameful stain on society

The ever-increasing attacks on police officers is an attack on our nation that we must resist with force and manpower
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

N3 thugs took R37k from Sindisiwe Chikunga’s bodyguard

The three armed men who robbed transport minister also took cash that one of her bodyguards had planned to spend on roof repairs
News
1 week ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Winnie Mandela Drive: we’ve been down this (potholed) road before

It is clear the black nationalists running our country are no different from the white nationalists who also ruined SA
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Four killed in foiled N4 heist between North West and Gauteng

Police on Monday shot and killed four suspected cash-in-transit robbers  on the N4 near Mmakau between North West and Gauteng.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two suspects linked to shooting of KZN cop at Pavilion killed in standoff with ... South Africa
  2. Winnie Mandela off-ramp closed after deadly shooting South Africa
  3. Life term for Limpopo man who raped girl while working at her home South Africa
  4. City Power calls off technicians disconnecting Gauteng hospitals South Africa
  5. Two Palestinians open fire at Jerusalem bus stop, killing three: police World

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court