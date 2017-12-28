World

A year in pictures: Looking back at 2017

Take a browse through striking images that captured some of the biggest events that happened around the world this year

28 December 2017 - 10:00 By Alex Patrick
Protesters walk during the Women’s March on Washington, with the US Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds attended the anti-Trump rally a day after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A float featuring British Premier Theresa May drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the US presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year.
Image: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued from a small wooden boat by crew members from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) Phoenix vessel on May 18, 2017 off Lampedusa, Italy. Numbers of refugees and migrants attempting the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy has risen since the same time last year with more than 43,000 people recorded so far in 2017. MOAS is a Malta based NGO dedicated to providing professional search-and-rescue assistance to refugees and migrants in distress at sea. Since the start of the year MOAS have rescued and assisted 3214 people and are currently patrolling and running rescue operations in international waters off the coast of Libya.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A total eclipse with the 'diamond ring' effect is seen from South Mike Sedar Park on August 21, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. Millions of people flocked to areas of the US that were in the 'path of totality' in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon passed in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
About 250 farmers from the areas around Bergville‚ Estcourt‚ Himeville‚ Colenso and Ladysmith‚ wearing shorts and black shirts‚ drove in a convoy along the R74 and onto the N3 toward Johannesburg as part of the #BlackMonday protest against farm murders.
Image: Angus Braithwaite ( Bergville Farmers association )

Street gang member 'Big Dog', 25, poses for a photo at his group's safe house on August 17, 2017 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. His gang of more than 40 'sicarios' earns money by armed robbery and murder by hire. San Pedro Sula has one of the highest violence and homicide rates in the world for a populace not at war. Poverty and violence have driven immigration to the United States, although the number of US-bound immigrants has dropped during the first months of the Trump Presidency.
Image: John Moore/Getty Images
Residents hang out in front of their homes which are surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding on September 2, 2017 in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rohingya refugees walk across Paddy fields at dusk after crossing the border from Myanmar on September 09, 2017 in Gundum, Bangladesh. Recent reports have suggested that around 290,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar. Those who left have spoken of violence erupting in Rakhine state, when the country's security forces allegedly launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community.
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A man lies on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a gunman opened fire on the music festival in Las Vegas, killing 59 people. The shooter was later shot by police. The photographer witnessed the man help the woman up and they walked away.
Image: David Becker/Getty Images

Resident Mirian Medina stands on her property about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on October 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images
The western edge of the famed iceberg A-68 calved from the Larsen C ice shelf is seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft, near the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula region, on October 31, 2017, above Antarctica. The massive iceberg was measured at approximately the size of Delaware when it first calved in July. NASA's Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past nine years and is currently flying a set of nine-hour research flights over West Antarctica to monitor ice loss aboard a retrofitted 1966 Lockheed P-3 aircraft. According to NASA, the current mission targets 'sea ice in the Bellingshausen and Weddell seas and glaciers in the Antarctic Peninsula and along the English and Bryan Coasts.' Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. The National Climate Assessment, a study produced every 4 years by scientists from 13 federal agencies of the U.S. government, released a stark report November 2 stating that global temperature rise over the past 115 years has been primarily caused by 'human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases'.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as US President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The Gamka Dam, Beaufort West, in the Karoo is bone dry. The Cape started experiencing drought in 2015, caused by the El Niño weather pattern, climate change, and increased water demand due to population growth. By the end of May 2017 the Cape had been declared a disaster zone.
Image: Esa Alexander/ Sunday Times

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called 'mother of all marches' against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. Picture taken May 16, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain, October 10, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village of Majalaya, West Java province, Indonesia, September 24, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, delivered a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, US, October 19, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, US, January 14, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is crowned Miss Universe 2017 by Iris Mittenaere. Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa in 2017 and became the second Miss Universe winner from South Africa, following Miss Universe 1978, Margaret Gardiner.
Image: AFP

A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, January 28, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman assists an injured person after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. Four people were killed when 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the pavement.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma looks on as ANC party delegates break for tea during the 54th National Conference of the African National Congress. President Jacob Zuma is in the foreground. The conference was held to elect major party officials, including a new ANC president, as well as a new National Elective Committee. Dlamini-Zuma lost her bid for ANC president to Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ALON SKUY
ANC Conference 2017

