A year in pictures: Looking back at 2017
Take a browse through striking images that captured some of the biggest events that happened around the world this year
28 December 2017 - 10:00
A float featuring British Premier Theresa May drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the US presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year.
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued from a small wooden boat by crew members from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) Phoenix vessel on May 18, 2017 off Lampedusa, Italy. Numbers of refugees and migrants attempting the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy has risen since the same time last year with more than 43,000 people recorded so far in 2017. MOAS is a Malta based NGO dedicated to providing professional search-and-rescue assistance to refugees and migrants in distress at sea. Since the start of the year MOAS have rescued and assisted 3214 people and are currently patrolling and running rescue operations in international waters off the coast of Libya.
A total eclipse with the 'diamond ring' effect is seen from South Mike Sedar Park on August 21, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. Millions of people flocked to areas of the US that were in the 'path of totality' in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon passed in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun.
Street gang member 'Big Dog', 25, poses for a photo at his group's safe house on August 17, 2017 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. His gang of more than 40 'sicarios' earns money by armed robbery and murder by hire. San Pedro Sula has one of the highest violence and homicide rates in the world for a populace not at war. Poverty and violence have driven immigration to the United States, although the number of US-bound immigrants has dropped during the first months of the Trump Presidency.
Residents hang out in front of their homes which are surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding on September 2, 2017 in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston.
Rohingya refugees walk across Paddy fields at dusk after crossing the border from Myanmar on September 09, 2017 in Gundum, Bangladesh. Recent reports have suggested that around 290,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar. Those who left have spoken of violence erupting in Rakhine state, when the country's security forces allegedly launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community.
Resident Mirian Medina stands on her property about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on October 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through.
The western edge of the famed iceberg A-68 calved from the Larsen C ice shelf is seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft, near the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula region, on October 31, 2017, above Antarctica. The massive iceberg was measured at approximately the size of Delaware when it first calved in July. NASA's Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past nine years and is currently flying a set of nine-hour research flights over West Antarctica to monitor ice loss aboard a retrofitted 1966 Lockheed P-3 aircraft. According to NASA, the current mission targets 'sea ice in the Bellingshausen and Weddell seas and glaciers in the Antarctic Peninsula and along the English and Bryan Coasts.' Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. The National Climate Assessment, a study produced every 4 years by scientists from 13 federal agencies of the U.S. government, released a stark report November 2 stating that global temperature rise over the past 115 years has been primarily caused by 'human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases'.
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma looks on as ANC party delegates break for tea during the 54th National Conference of the African National Congress. President Jacob Zuma is in the foreground. The conference was held to elect major party officials, including a new ANC president, as well as a new National Elective Committee. Dlamini-Zuma lost her bid for ANC president to Cyril Ramaphosa.
