WATCH LIVE | US Elections: Results trickle in as presidential race draws to a close

November 06 2020 : 07:5 4

Dollar holds ground, more losses seen as US election drags on

The dollar steadied against many currencies on Friday but traders say more losses are likely as a contentious US presidential election diminished hopes for large stimulus to support the economy any time soon.

Investors are betting that Democrat Joe Biden will become the next president but Republicans will retain control of the Senate, which will make it difficult for the Democrats to pass the larger fiscal spending package they have been pushing.

Biden maintains an edge over President Donald Trump, but a few important states are still counting votes and Trump is mounting legal challenges to vote counts, so there is still a high degree of uncertainty.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 92.641, close to a two-week low. For the week, the dollar index was down 1.5%, on course for its biggest drop in almost four months.

-Reuters