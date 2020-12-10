World

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

10 December 2020 - 09:25 By Reuters
World Bank President David Malpass.
World Bank President David Malpass.
Image: REUTERS/Florence Lo

The World Bank said on Wednesday it was setting a new five-year target for 35% of its financing, on average, to have climate "co-benefits," up from a 28% target for the previous five-year period ended in 2020.

The multilateral development lender also said half of the climate-related financing would be done by its main units - the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association - and would be aimed at supporting climate adaptation and resilience projects.

"Climate change presents critical challenges to our development efforts," World Bank President David Malpass, a former Trump administration Treasury official, said in a statement.

"The poorer countries suffer most from climate events – including flooding, droughts and food insecurity. In addition to increasing our climate financing, we're working to achieve country outcomes that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a successful transition to lower-carbon development."

Between 2016 and 2020, World Bank Group said its institutions, including the International Finance Corp and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, provided over $83 billion in climate-related finance to developing countries. 

READ MORE:

Are oil firms nurturing nature because they care about the climate or cash?

As companies, ‘largely responsible for climate-warming emissions’, seek more carbon credits, prices are set to rise
World
1 day ago

2020 'on course to being one of the warmest on record' as emissions hit new high

Greenhouse gas emissions reached a new high last year, putting the world on track for an average temperature rise of 3°C, a UN report showed on ...
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Honey, isle shrunk the toads: Durban toads shrivel after century on Mauritius

Scientists say dwarfism in amphibians in less than 100 years is mind-blowing as it normally takes millennia
News
15 hours ago

Turning waste into watts gets local student onto A-list of innovation

Project offers a solution to two of the world’s most pressing issues: waste and a lack of energy in emerging economies
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa
  3. Case 'not strong enough' for rewrite of leaked matric papers: Equal Education South Africa
  4. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  5. Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi South Africa

Latest Videos

From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
X