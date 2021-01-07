Trump summoned supporters to 'wild' protest and told them to fight - they did

The chaos in the US capital on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the November 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents US democracy.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters multiple times to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday, the day the US House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to certify the results of the Electoral College.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” Trump, a Republican, tweeted on December 20. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

They turned out in the thousands and heard the president urge them to march on the Capitol building to express their anger at the voting process and to pressure their elected officials to reject the results.

“We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and Congressmen and women,” Trump told the crowd, speaking with the White House as a backdrop.