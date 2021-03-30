Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters stage 'garbage strike'

Myanmar protesters held overnight candlelit vigils after an advocacy group said security forced had now killed over 500 people since a February 1 coup, and as activists on Tuesday launched a new civil disobedience campaign to hurl garbage onto streets.

Out of 14 civilians killed in Myanmar on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of Yangon.

Security forces in the area fired a much heavier-calibre weapon than usual on Monday to clear a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what type of weapon was used.

State television said security forces used “riot weapons” to disperse a crowd of “violent terrorist people” who were destroying a pavement and one man was wounded.

A South Dagon resident on Tuesday said more gunfire could be heard in the area overnight raising concerns of more casualties.

Police and a junta spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations.