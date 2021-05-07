EU supports Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver talks, but critics say this won’t solve scarcity

The European Union (EU) on Thursday backed a US proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, but drug makers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed willingness to explore a waiver after US President Joe Biden on Wednesday promoted the plan, reversing the US position.

“The main thing is we have to speed this up,” US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said on Thursday as India battled a devastating Covid-19 outbreak.

“None of us are going to be fully safe until we get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

A patent waiver is “one possible means of increasing manufacture and access to vaccines,” he said as the White House denied a split among officials over the waiver idea.

Biden’s administration endorsed negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to gain global agreement.