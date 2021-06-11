World

Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people to not wear face masks, says president

11 June 2021 - 08:43 By Reuters
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds his protective face mask during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2021.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds his protective face mask during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 10, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected.

Bolsonaro, who has opposed lockdowns and social distancing despite his country having the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak, said in a speech that quarantines should be only for infected people.

“They are useful for people who are infected,” he said, adding: “Quarantines are for those who are infected.”

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Bolsonaro has asked him for a study on the use of masks in Brazil.

The minister, however, testified this week before a Senate commission of inquiry that masks should be used to prevent transmission. He also contradicted Bolsonaro on the use of hydroxychloroquine, saying there was no evidence the anti-malaria drug is effective in treating Covid-19 patients.

On a weekly webcast to his supporters, Bolsonaro defended the use of chloroquine and said it had helped reduce Covid-19 deaths in Brazil, which he maintained have been over-reported by including fatalities caused by other illnesses.

More than 480,000 Brazilians have died from Covid-19, the second worst death toll outside the US.

Meanwhile, Brazil's vaccination program has been slow to get off the ground and the Senate inquiry is investigating whether Bolsonaro, a vaccine sceptic, deliberately delayed securing timely supplies.

Only 23.6% of Brazil's population has received a first dose and just 10.2% have been fully vaccinated with two doses, according to health ministry data. 

READ MORE:

Covid’s delta variant is on a whole new level of frightening

Gangrene, hearing loss and severe gastric upsets are just some of the new symptoms Indian doctors are seeing
World
2 days ago

Sinovac offers hope for developing world as rich nations hog other shots

A Brazilian study has found CoronaVac to be effective against Covid-19, but it is yet to receive approval from the WHO
World
1 week ago

Covid-19 variants get official names

These letters of the Greek alphabets will, the WHO hopes, avoid stigma and discrimination against the countries where these strains were originally ...
News
1 week ago

Language finally evolves to catch up with Covid-19 variants

That clutter of numbers, letters and full stops has now been replaced by a more practical naming system
World
1 week ago

Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts

Some countries have not registered for jabs, which could lead to resistant variants and deadly new waves
Africa
3 weeks ago

Brazil's pandemic-weary Manaus flooded by rising Amazon rivers

Heavy rains in the Amazon rainforest have caused rivers to rise to near record levels, flooding small Brazilian towns and threatening the state ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pick your vaccine carefully: it looks like some are far better at halting infections

Seychelles has highest inoculation rate, yet infections continue to increase, while in Israel new cases are declining. Why?
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  2. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  3. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News
  4. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  5. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail