Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War 2.

Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv and firing could be heard, a witness said. A burning tank was visible in a video posted by the government.

Russian troops blew up a natural gas pipeline in Kharkiv before daybreak, a Ukrainian state agency said, sending a burning cloud up into the darkness.

“The Russian enemy's light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre,” regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said. “Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out.”

Ukraine's Western allies ratcheted up their response to Russia's land, sea and air invasion late on Saturday with sanctions to banish major Russian banks from the main global payments system and other measures aimed at limiting Moscow's use of a $630m war chest of central bank reserves.