UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia expands Ukraine war goals beyond east

The United States hopes to see a global price cap on Russian oil introduced by December, US Deputy Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday.
"We are following on what the Europeans have done," he told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
"They introduced the idea of looking to do a price cap but they also said by December, they plan to put in place their insurance ban.
"Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we're in a position where there's a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place."
Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline nominations show rise for July 21 -operator website
Nominations on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,284,591 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET, from zero previously, data from the operator's website showed.
Data for actual physical flows for the same time period have not been updated, and are at zero for the 0400-0500 CET period.
Europe is on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia after annual maintenance was set to end on Thursday, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts.
Russia expands Ukraine war goals beyond east
Moscow's military goals in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as the Kremlin's forces shelled eastern and southern Ukraine.
