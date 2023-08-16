World

Lauren Dickason is guilty of murder, jury says, as parents cite 'crippling disease' for family tragedy

16 August 2023 - 07:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
"I'm blessed," Lauren Dickason shared on Facebook in November 2020, when the family were celebrating the twins' birthday.
"I'm blessed," Lauren Dickason shared on Facebook in November 2020, when the family were celebrating the twins' birthday.
Image: Lauren Dickason via Facebook

Pretoria expat Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murdering her three children in their beds.

She admitting killing daughters Liané, 6, and twins Maya and Karla, 2, in September 2021, three weeks after emigrating to New Zealand, but had hoped to persuade the court in Christchurch that she was not guilty of murder due to insanity and infanticide.

The majority verdict of guilty on three counts of murder was reached by a jury of eight women and four men after two and a half days of deliberations, Stuff magazine and the NZ Herald reported on Wednesday. Judge Cameron Mander said the jury could deliver a majority verdict if 11 agreed and one disagreed and they could not reach an unanimous decision. 

Dickason’s parents Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes, who were in court, released a statement after the verdict saying there are “no winners in this tragedy” and encouraged greater awareness of the need for psychological interventions.

“Post-partum depression is a terrible thing, as has been shown by what happened to our family.

“This was not our daughter, but a debilitating mental illness which resulted in an awful tragedy.”

They said Lianè, Karla and Maya were “taken from this life to another as a result of this crippling disease”.

“We would like to encourage families and individuals around the world to be aware of the symptoms of post-partum depression as early as possible, both for yourselves as well as close family and friends around you.

“If treated early and managed correctly, people can experience a full recovery. The person experiencing depression and those closest to them may not be able to recognise the signs or how serious post-partum depression can become.”

Her court heard evidence that Dickason has had mental health issues since her teenage years. After a gruelling fertility journey including at least 17 rounds of IVF, the loss of a baby early in a pregnancy and her struggles with motherhood, the defence argued she'd thought it would be kindest to take the children “to heaven” with her when she committed suicide.

The jury had asked to rewatch Dickason's police interview shortly after the murder, in which she confessed to killing the children and admitted to having had prior thoughts of murdering them.

The prosecution's case was that while she had been depressed, Dickason had known what she was doing and yet did not contemplate stopping. She struggled to adapt to motherhood and was resentful at the way the children got in the way of her relationship with her husband Graham.

Dickason now faces a potential life sentence for the murder of each child. She was remanded back to the psychiatric hospital where she has been receiving treatment pending sentencing. A date for this is yet to be announced.

READ MORE:

'Everything was black and awful, game over': Lauren Dickason has legit insanity and infanticide defence, says expert

Lauren Dickason wanted to 'hurt' the twins from the age of six months
News
6 days ago

I can't cope but won't give up kids to another mom: Control and anger drove Lauren Dickason, says expert

A suicidal Dr Lauren Dickason said she wanted to take her children with her as she did not want them to be raised by another mother nor by her ...
News
1 week ago

Lauren Dickason's last words to her three little girls before she killed them

Lauren Dickason, who killed her three daughters, told a psychiatrist she thought the children would be better off in heaven because she was the worst ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lauren Dickason trial: How Pretoria doctor Googled lethal overdose drugs for children

A New Zealand court heard on Monday how new immigrant Lauren Dickason had searched on Google for “drugs to overdose kids” while her cellphone chats ...
News
3 weeks ago

'She told me she's not a good mother': Graham Dickason on wife's depression

Orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason, who found his three daughters murdered in their beds, has told a New Zealand court his wife Lauren had struggled ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA mother's fate in hands of New Zealand jury News
  2. Three months after she killed her 3 children, mom Lauren Dickason still thought ... South Africa
  3. Lauren Dickason 'cannot rely on insanity defence', court hears South Africa
  4. Lauren Dickason presents her defence, her mother says emigration meant she lost ... South Africa
  5. 'I snapped, now I have three dead kids': Lauren Dickason's confession World
  6. Lauren Dickason trial: How Pretoria doctor Googled lethal overdose drugs for ... World
  7. Lauren Dickason trial: ‘I’m in such a deep dark hole I cannot think or move’ News
  8. Dickason murders: ‘She did it to hurt me’ News
  9. Lauren Dickason had prior thoughts about killing her children: prosecution South Africa
  10. LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special ... News
  11. Wreaths from SA family laid at another NZ memorial for Dickason children South Africa
  12. 'I have already forgiven her:' Graham Dickason after wife's arrest for alleged ... South Africa
  13. WATCH | Simultaneous vigil in New Zealand and SA for slain Dickason children, ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Google to train 20,000 Nigerians in digital skills Sci-Tech
  2. Police vehicle crashes as three ‘robbers’ are arrested in Krugersdorp South Africa
  3. Girl kicked out of school for her natural dreadlocks South Africa
  4. Lauren Dickason is guilty of murder, jury says, as parents cite 'crippling ... World
  5. JMPD arrests seven men for possession of stolen goods, bribery South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later