The ANC’s head of organising‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ told a media briefing on Sunday that the proposal to amend the party constitution was likely to be approved by two-thirds majority at the December national conference.

This means there will be a greater contest for top ANC posts – and available for horse-trading.

But while there are attempts to keep the lid on tensions‚ delegates who have been debating ANC policy documents in commissions since Saturday‚ are believed to be fighting back on some issues.

Among the issues at the heart of the battle are the corrupting influence of the Gupta family on decision-making and tender processes in the state and President Jacob Zuma’s insensitive attack on ANC stalwarts in his opening address to the conference on Friday.

While Zuma was hoping to escape censure at the conference‚ it might be ironic that he would be called to order not for his scandals and impact of his leadership on the ANC but for off-script remarks against the veterans on Friday.

But the party is still standing by Zuma when it comes to the vote of no confidence in Parliament‚ which is now scheduled for Tuesday‚ August 8.