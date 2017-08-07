Prayers for Zuma to protect him from 'charlatans and political celebrities'

Pray for our beloved country to ensure that we don't collapse into further economic crisis.

That's the aim of dozens of members of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (NICSA) in partnership with the Amakhosi endabuko (traditional leaders) who will hold a prayer meeting in Durban on Monday morning.

The prayer comes as National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is due to announce on Monday whether she will allow a secret ballot during the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday and national protest marches calling for Zuma to leave office.

Nicsa's Bishop TB Ngcobo said marches in support of plans to oust the democratically elected government in our country were counter-productive.