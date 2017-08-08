Politics

The piece of paper that could determine SA's fate

08 August 2017 - 08:52 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Parliament has released a copy of the document that could seal the fate of President Jacob Zuma and the country.

A draft resolution of a motion brought by the Democratic Alliance lists the reasons why Zuma should be fired by the National Assembly.

Members of parliament will vote on the motion of no confidence on Tuesday.

The motion lists the axing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister during a cabinet reshuffle in March as well the disastrous economic consequences that followed.

The paper urges the House to express its lack of confidence in Zuma on the basis of his "continued irrational‚ irresponsible and reckless leadership".

Should the motion succeed‚ the president will have to step down‚ along with his cabinet.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit a secret ballot‚ strengthening the chances that the motion would be passed.

Motion of no confidence: How voting will unfold

Even some members of parliament are not sure how voting in the National Assembly will take place on Tuesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

However‚ the ANC enjoys a majority of 249 in the 400-member National Assembly‚ meaning that 50 ANC members would have to back the motion tabled by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Mbete's decision came 46 days after the Constitutional Court ruled that she had the discretion to decide on the method of voting.

The court cautioned‚ however‚ that her decision must promote accountability.

The UDM had asked the Constitutional Court to force Baleka to allow a secret vote.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng steered clear of dictating to parliament‚ but the unanimous judgment suggested that it would be hard to justify an open ballot in an atmosphere of intimidation.

The UDM application was based on threats received by MPs critical of Zuma‚ including Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and committee chair Makhosi Khoza.

Zuma has noted before that he is opposed to a secret ballot.

READ MORE:

Mass protests flare up across Gauteng

At least a dozen protests broke out across Gauteng on Tuesday morning.
News
2 hours ago

There’s hope we can rescue SA from the brink - Thabo Mbeki

Former President Thabo Mbeki says there is still hope that South Africa can be saved from the crisis that it is currently facing.
Politics
2 hours ago

IN FULL: ANC veterans' open letter to MPs ahead of no-confidence motion

ANC veterans say it was "rational" to allow members of parliament to vote via secret ballot on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
2 hours ago

Time to roll the dice on Zuma’s future

MPs will be free to be guided by conscience in the vote of no confidence today
Ideas
3 hours ago

Khoza: voting out JZ will be worth sacrifice

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza warned that party members who vote against President Jacob Zuma today faced severe consequences - but says it will be worth it.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'An apology is not enough': Petition launched to have Manana fired Politics
  2. LIVE: SA braces for #NoConfidence marches and vote Politics
  3. The piece of paper that could determine SA's fate Politics
  4. Motion of no confidence: How voting will unfold Politics
  5. There’s hope we can rescue SA from the brink - Thabo Mbeki Politics

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
X