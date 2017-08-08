Parliament has released a copy of the document that could seal the fate of President Jacob Zuma and the country.

A draft resolution of a motion brought by the Democratic Alliance lists the reasons why Zuma should be fired by the National Assembly.

Members of parliament will vote on the motion of no confidence on Tuesday.

The motion lists the axing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister during a cabinet reshuffle in March as well the disastrous economic consequences that followed.

The paper urges the House to express its lack of confidence in Zuma on the basis of his "continued irrational‚ irresponsible and reckless leadership".

Should the motion succeed‚ the president will have to step down‚ along with his cabinet.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit a secret ballot‚ strengthening the chances that the motion would be passed.