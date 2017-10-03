Politics

ANC KZN has not been disbanded - lives to fight another day

03 October 2017 - 12:38 By Nathi Olifant
ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma reads from a statement at a press conference on Tuesday, where he announced that the party's leadership will not be disbanded after consultations with their national mother body
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has not been disbanded – at least not until the outcome of a legal challenge by the province’s party leadership to a court case last month that rendered them‚ and the 2015 conference they were elected at‚ invalid.

Reading from a statement at a press conference in Durban on Tuesday‚ ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma said that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had decided to support their appeal. The decision means that the Top 5 in the province and the other members of the 30-strong Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) will remain in place until the outcome of the appeal.

“It is our collective considered view that the judgement contains wider implications and has the potential to distort and weaken the authority of the PEC and NEC‚ which are both supreme structures of organisation with the authority to lead and make decisions in between conferences‚” he said.

The press conference comes three weeks after the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled the party’s 2015 provincial elective conference – and all the decisions and elections made at the controversial event - null and void. This was after a group of so-called rebels from within the party took the mother body to court‚ citing various irregularities.

The ANC KZN leadership lodged their appeal last week. A decision on whether the appeal would be allowed‚ and when the appeal might be heard‚ has not been made.

This is a developing story.

