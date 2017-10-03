The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has not been disbanded – at least not until the outcome of a legal challenge by the province’s party leadership to a court case last month that rendered them‚ and the 2015 conference they were elected at‚ invalid.

Reading from a statement at a press conference in Durban on Tuesday‚ ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma said that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had decided to support their appeal. The decision means that the Top 5 in the province and the other members of the 30-strong Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) will remain in place until the outcome of the appeal.