Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in Cape Town have waited "a long time" for the firing of Minister of Higher Education‚ Blade Nzimande.

Nominated student representative Sivuyise Nolusu said that they welcomed the decision by President Jacob Zuma to axe Nzimande in his latest cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

"We are very happy about Blade Nzimande being fired‚ because the way he was handling things at CPUT in particular was [poor]‚" Nolusu said. "We've been waiting a long time for it to happen. He gave a mandate to the university management to do whatever they wanted to calm the situation at the university‚ including arresting students."