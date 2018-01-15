Politics

AfriForum to lay charges against EFF leaders after H&M vandalism

15 January 2018 - 09:36 By Katharine Child
The Clearwater Mall H&M store after EFF members ransacked it over the racially offensive advert.
Image: Supplied

No one has been arrested for trashing H&M stores across Gauteng at the weekend‚ said Gauteng provincial police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

But he said police were investigating Saturday's incidents and would be looking at CCTV footage from shopping malls as part of their investigation.

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said on Monday morning the union would lay criminal charges of incitement to public violence against EFF leaders Julius Malema‚ Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

EFF leaders were protesting after an H&M advert in which a black child wore a tracksuit top with the words: "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The advert has been removed and the hoodie has been withdrawn from shelves in UK stores‚ where it was on sale.

H&M has closed its 17 South African stores until further notice and has apologised for the offence caused by the advert.

