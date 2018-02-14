Politics

Violence will not erupt if Zuma goes - Cosatu

14 February 2018 - 16:54 By Theto Mahlakoana
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.
Cosatu says Cyril must be president - Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.
Image: TimesLIVE

Union federation Cosatu has dismissed President Jacob Zuma’s assertion that violence will break out among ANC members if he resigns from office.

The labour federation’s general secretary‚ Bheki Ntshalintshali‚ said on Wednesday that the threats mentioned by Zuma in an interview with the SABC would not materialise.

"South Africans are wiser now than yesterday‚ they will not fight for somebody to be in a chair‚ they are not benefiting because of one person being a president‚" he said.

Zuma told the SABC that he was worried about a possible outbreak of violence‚ and that he wanted to "arrest the situation" by extending his stay in office.

Ntshalintshali also added that the ANC and the country were already beyond the stage of Zuma’s resignation‚ which was demanded by his own party‚ and Parliament was taking action to remove him.

On Tuesday‚ Cosatu‚ which is in an alliance with the ANC‚ implored Zuma not to hold the country "hostage". It said the President was harming the country by insisting on remaining in office.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Ramaphosa visits Zuma after defiant SABC interview

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at State President Jacob Zuma's official residence, hours after Zuma addressed the nation in an interview ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Tell Zuma what he has done‚ says Zille

The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille on Wednesday said that President Jacob Zuma should be furnished with reasons why his party wanted him removed ...
Politics
1 hour ago

What happens if the no-confidence motion against Zuma passes?

If the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters join forces and are able to remove President Jacob Zuma on Thursday‚ he will still ...
Politics
2 hours ago

I won't resign‚ says defiant Zuma

"What is it that I've done?" This is what President Jacob Zuma had to say to his detractors and specifically to the ANC's national executive ...
Politics
2 hours ago

'I am being victimised' - 4 key quotes from Zuma's TV address

President Jacob Zuma - who was given until today to submit his resignation letter by the ANC - says he disagrees with his party's decision to recall ...
Politics
2 hours ago

