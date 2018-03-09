Politics

Malema takes aim at Zulu king over land: 'There are no holy cows'

09 March 2018 - 07:00 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: Supplied

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini for “intimidating” people calling for expropriation of land without compensation. 

Addressing a media conference on Thursday‚ Malema said South Africa was a democracy and his party had a right to disagree with King Zwelithini.

“Let us not talk war‚ let us not beat war drums here. Let us come up with superior argument on why it should not be done like that‚” said Malema.  

Malema said democracy meant that they must never fear. “There are no holy cows in this country. We must debate issues openly‚ including disagreeing with the Zulu king. The Zulu king must call for engagement with regards to the land. He must be respected‚ he must not be feared. I don’t fear anyone‚ no one. I only fear God‚” said Malema.

He was referring to King Zwelithini’s statements that Zulu warriors were ready to defend their land.

Redress past injustices when tackling land issue‚ urges Mashatile

Paul Mashatile‚ treasurer-general of the ANC‚ told business leaders at a conference on the future of South Africa the issue of expropriation of land ...
News
1 day ago

King Zwelithini was reacting to a proposal by a high-level panel‚ chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ which found that the Ingonyama Trust Act was unconstitutional and should be repealed.

The monarch also called for every member of the Zulu nation to contribute R5 to a potential court case to prevent the repeal from happening.

This comes in the wake of a successful EFF-led motion in parliament on expropriation of land without compensation.   

Now‚ interested parties have a chance to submit their views and make proposals on the motion‚ which seeks to amend Section 25 of the Constitution‚ which deals with land expropriation.

Zulu king tears into royal trust after 'insults' over misspent cash

It has taken 10 years and millions of rands, but King Goodwill Zwelithini has finally publicly broken his silence about the failure of the Royal ...
News
5 days ago

“We have never promised war to the Zulu kingdom‚ we have never promised war to the Afrikaners‚ we have never promised war to the whites. We have called for engagement. So why should the response be ‘leave what you are doing otherwise you will meet the unexpected’. What type of language is this in a democratic South Africa?” said Malema.

Malema said the debate was not about war but about how to get people‚ including the Zulus‚ Vendas and Xhosas‚ to benefit from their land. “There is no army which will go against the Zulu people‚ no army at all. There is no police which will go against the Zulu people.

KZN premier backs Zulu King on land debate

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has weighed in on the sensitive land debate‚ and has vowed that the province will not support any attempts to ...
News
8 days ago

"The Zulu king must be aware that anything else that seeks to put blacks against blacks will just lead on black-on-black violence. That’s what they are calling on‚” he said.

Malema‚ however‚ said the EFF was open to meeting with “sensible and interested parties” while the parliamentary process was ongoing.

“We are particularly willing to meet and engage with King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ the Ingonyama Trust and all traditional leadership establishments and bodies that have interest in the constitutional and policy issues that relate to land ownership‚ control and redistribution‚” he said.

Malema said there was a counter-movement forming in the country around the land expropriation without compensation resolution adopted by parliament.

“This movement brings together right-wing formations like the FF Plus‚ AfriForum and liberal market-friendly formations like the DA and Cope.

Behind this movement‚ is the South African media‚ which has taken sides against the popular democratic decision‚” he said.

He said white farmers should realise that putting their farms on a mortgage was not going to help them.

“The banks must also not participate in undermining land reform. The quickest way to get into a workable solution is to help facilitate equitable distribution of the land for all South Africans‚ black and white‚” he added.

In a media briefing on Thursday, March 8 2018, EFF leader Julius Malema explained his position on a variety of issues including land, listeriosis, state capture and divorcing the DA.

READ MORE

King Zwelithini calls on Zulus to rise over land

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called on all Zulus to donate R5 each for the fight against the proposed dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust.
News
9 days ago

Gogo Sibisi just wants her land

Gogo Cecilia Sibisi has one thing on her bucket list: to get the land she was promised a decade ago.
News
29 days ago

IFP defends Ingonyama Trust land ownership

The Inkatha Freedom Party has dismissed ANC proposals to take control of rural land‚ including that owned by the Ingonyama Trust.
Politics
1 month ago

Zulu monarch's warning to ANC over thorny land issue

Leave the Ingonyama Trust alone. That's the message from Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini who is headed for what could be a bruising battle with ...
Politics
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Bunking councillors exposed in report Politics
  2. Malema takes aim at Zulu king over land: 'There are no holy cows' Politics
  3. Hawks seize documents in raid at North West premier’s offices Politics
  4. Malema wants Nombembe removed from state capture commission Politics
  5. EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts Politics

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama dances with young art admirer
Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
X