EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini for “intimidating” people calling for expropriation of land without compensation.

Addressing a media conference on Thursday‚ Malema said South Africa was a democracy and his party had a right to disagree with King Zwelithini.

“Let us not talk war‚ let us not beat war drums here. Let us come up with superior argument on why it should not be done like that‚” said Malema.

Malema said democracy meant that they must never fear. “There are no holy cows in this country. We must debate issues openly‚ including disagreeing with the Zulu king. The Zulu king must call for engagement with regards to the land. He must be respected‚ he must not be feared. I don’t fear anyone‚ no one. I only fear God‚” said Malema.

He was referring to King Zwelithini’s statements that Zulu warriors were ready to defend their land.