The Presidency has hinted that it may seek a legal fees refund from former president Jacob Zuma – depending on the outcome of a court challenge to state funding of his corruption trial defence.

It has also admitted that large amounts of documentation linked to the state’s multimillion rand funding of Zuma’s legal fees are missing‚ or have been destroyed “due to their age”. The Presidency says government has paid a total of R16.7-million for Zuma’s legal fees‚ but it is likely that this amount will be disputed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not opposing court bids by the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters to stop the continued state funding of Zuma’s corruption trial defence‚ which Zuma insists he is constitutionally entitled to.