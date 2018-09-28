The autonomy of the ANC’s integrity committee - and its ability to take action against party leaders who misbehave - will be up for discussion at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting‚ sitting in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ at the weekend.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the NEC will hear a report from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)‚ which deals with operational issues of the organisation‚ about whether or not the integrity committee would have teeth.

“Today‚ tomorrow‚ Sunday we will be adopting the terms of reference of the integrity committee‚” Magashule said.

The new integrity committee is led by former political prisoner George Mashamba.

Magashule said the new team had already received a report from the former structure headed by former Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni.