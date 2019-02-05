Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaction on Bosasa is suspicious, says Mmusi Maimane

05 February 2019 - 15:03 By APHIWE DEKLERK
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has criticised Cyril Ramaphosa for not taking any action against Bosasa despite an outpouring of corruption allegations against the company. Both Ramaphosa and his son are tainted by details of a R500,000 payment by the company.
Image: Gallo Images

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the government's failure to take action on corruption allegations involving Bosasa is suspicious.

Maimane said in a statement on Tuesday that despite evidence pointing to corruption and bribery involving Bosasa, President Cyril Ramaphosa had failed to take any action against the company.

He said Ramaphosa had also failed to order an audit into all government contracts with Bosasa, or to instruct the cancellation of all contracts with the company. He has also not made public his son Andile's contracts with the company.

Maimane's statement comes after he filed a request for access to contracts Andile has with Bosasa after Ramaphosa admitted in parliament that his son was in business with the company.

Andile's involvement with Bosasa was made known during a question-and-answer session in parliament where Maimane revealed that the company paid R500,000 to the president's son. Ramaphosa has since clarified that the payment was meant for his ANC presidential campaign.

Maimane, following an application to view the contracts using the Promotion of Access to Information Act, said Bosasa informed him that they have sought consent from Andile.

"The DA's legal team has already begun the legal process of interdicting the full, unredacted agreements between Bosasa and Andile Ramaphosa's companies – including all the salient terms and conditions of such agreements," said Maimane.

Maimane said Andile should accede to the request to disclose the agreements if he had nothing to hide.

"The circle of secrecy between Bosasa and the Ramaphosas must be broken. We therefore urge the president to stop talking and start acting on corruption – even when it implicates his own family.

"The system of corruption in the ANC was not simply a feature of Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. Corruption is in the very DNA of the ANC, and the party must be removed from office in order to defeat corruption once and for all," said Maimane.

