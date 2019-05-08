Time to choose qualified leaders and end corruption: Voters speak out

Dineo Potela is disappointed in the country’s political leaders.

Casting her vote at Pretoria’s Capital Park Primary School, she said she is determined that this election she will see Mzansi getting the leaders it needs: academics who are strong enough to actually ensure that policies are delivered upon - especially those designed to protect the needy, women and children.

“What South Africa needs is really strong and disciplined leaders who can improve the country’s education system and actually lead," she said.

“We need young leaders and far more women in power.”