Time to choose qualified leaders and end corruption: Voters speak out

08 May 2019 - 12:12 By GRAEME HOSKEN and KATHARINE CHILD
Voters are determined to bring about real change in the country.
Image: @MichAtagana via Twitter

Dineo Potela is disappointed in the country’s political leaders.

Casting her vote at Pretoria’s Capital Park Primary School, she said she is determined that this election she will see Mzansi getting the leaders it needs: academics who are strong enough to actually ensure that policies are delivered upon - especially those designed to protect the needy, women and children.

“What South Africa needs is really strong and disciplined leaders who can improve the country’s education system and actually lead," she said.

“We need young leaders and far more women in power.”

Potela said she was irritated by the number of political parties running in this year’s elections, particularly those who are more focused on “razzmatazz” than leadership.

“There are 48, which is ridiculous. It shows how power hungry we as a country are. Most of these parties have virtually the same policies, which they cannot deliver on because they are unrealistic,” she said.

Potela said coalitions might be the solution to the country’s political divide. “I'm not sure exactly how a coalition works, but given that we have 48 parties whose policies are often similar, maybe coalitions are not a bad solution.”

How the women's vote could make all the difference

The numbers are staggering: in the last general election, nearly 2.5-million more women voted than men.
7 hours ago

For Orlando Pirates fan Kenny Jacob Mahlabe, the decision about what party to vote for was straightforward. 

Mahlabe walked for 15 minutes on crutches to vote at Trisano Educare Centre in Khutsong, as he has done since 1994.

His knee is damaged. "Police shot me ... in '86 in the riots in Carltonville. I was one of the people fighting for liberation," he said.

Mahlabe revealed that he would be voting for the ANC, the party he fought for back then - but added that he wanted to see real change in the country.

Asked what he wanted to be changed, he replied: "Everything ... Also, the municipality must stop corruption."

He said because of "circumstances" he could not vote for other parties, but added: "The ANC must take care of us".

He opted to give the ruling party one last chance for the next five years, adding that he "will see this time" if his life improves.

READ MORE:

'We know this is the last chance to fix ANC,' admits Kgalema Motlanthe

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said on Wednesday that the leaders of the ANC are “well aware that this is the last chance” to address issues ...
4 hours ago

Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things done'

ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has stuck to his guns on the eve of the elections, saying the party will not consider entering into a coalition ...
3 days ago

'You have the right to choose a new leader,' Solly Msimanga urges voters

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says this year’s elections are vital for the country's future.
3 hours ago

