Time to choose qualified leaders and end corruption: Voters speak out
Dineo Potela is disappointed in the country’s political leaders.
Casting her vote at Pretoria’s Capital Park Primary School, she said she is determined that this election she will see Mzansi getting the leaders it needs: academics who are strong enough to actually ensure that policies are delivered upon - especially those designed to protect the needy, women and children.
“What South Africa needs is really strong and disciplined leaders who can improve the country’s education system and actually lead," she said.
“We need young leaders and far more women in power.”
Potela said she was irritated by the number of political parties running in this year’s elections, particularly those who are more focused on “razzmatazz” than leadership.
“There are 48, which is ridiculous. It shows how power hungry we as a country are. Most of these parties have virtually the same policies, which they cannot deliver on because they are unrealistic,” she said.
Potela said coalitions might be the solution to the country’s political divide. “I'm not sure exactly how a coalition works, but given that we have 48 parties whose policies are often similar, maybe coalitions are not a bad solution.”
For Orlando Pirates fan Kenny Jacob Mahlabe, the decision about what party to vote for was straightforward.
Mahlabe walked for 15 minutes on crutches to vote at Trisano Educare Centre in Khutsong, as he has done since 1994.
His knee is damaged. "Police shot me ... in '86 in the riots in Carltonville. I was one of the people fighting for liberation," he said.
Mahlabe revealed that he would be voting for the ANC, the party he fought for back then - but added that he wanted to see real change in the country.
Asked what he wanted to be changed, he replied: "Everything ... Also, the municipality must stop corruption."
He said because of "circumstances" he could not vote for other parties, but added: "The ANC must take care of us".
He opted to give the ruling party one last chance for the next five years, adding that he "will see this time" if his life improves.