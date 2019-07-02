Outa threatens eThekwini with legal action over mayor Zandile Gumede

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has warned it could take legal action against the eThekwini municipality if does not act against mayor Zandile Gumede and councillor Mondli Mthembu, who are both facing charges relating to the R208m Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

Outa KZN provincial manager Tim Tyrrell said in a statement on Tuesday they had written to the city's executive committee members on Monday informing them that if they did not act, it would amount to a "dereliction of duty and Outa reserves the right to approach and exercise its rights in all legal forum for the community's best interests to prevail".

"The lack of any form of oversight undertaking by the eThekwini metro against criminally charged mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused, is an insult to the city residents and if action is not taken soon Outa will explore legal recourse to hold the eThekwini council to account," said Tyrrell.