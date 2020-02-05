It was not a 'cock-up', says Maimane of review panel that led to him leaving DA

"The DA was an experience that gave me the opportunity to serve the people of this country. So I don't look back at that time and era and feel there was a cock-up ... no.

"It was an experience. But now you learn your lessons as a leader. You take the opportunities and say perhaps you should exercise judgment differently here - and if you're truly want to build a nonracial movement, here are the choices you've got to make," he said.

Maimane left the DA in November last year after a three-member organisational review panel, including former party leader Tony Leon, recommended that he step down from his leadership position following a poor electoral outcome for the DA in the 2019 general elections.

Maimane on Wednesday said he would be forming not his own political party but rather an civil society activist organisation, the Movement for One South Africa (Mosa), to campaign for political and socio-economic reform.

He said such a movement had been at the forefront of changes in several countries on the African continent, including Zimbabwe and Kenya, as well as further afield, such as in France.

Maimane said Mosa would be convening its consultative meeting within a fortnight to fine-tune its policy proposals before officially launching in March.

He said Mosa would have a council in all nine provinces, as well as a national council, while allowing ordinary citizens equal participation in its activities and affairs. It would rely on individual membership fees of R25 to crowdfund its operations.