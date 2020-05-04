John Steenhuisen shades Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over cigarette ban

DA leader John Steenhuisen, like others, is not backing the announcement by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to ban cigarette sales during level 4 of lockdown.

Last week, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister prohibited the sale of cigarettes during lockdown.

The announcement came less than two days before the initial ban on tobacco was supposed to be lifted on Friday.

Dlamini-Zuma backtracked on the initial announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing several reasons that included health issues.