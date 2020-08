Parliament begins debate on nationalisation of Reserve Bank

“Hence there is a process to amend section 25 of the constitution because currently it does not allow expropriation without compensation. So we are saying until the constitution is amended to allow for expropriation without compensation, we are of the view that currently the bill is in violation of section 25 of the constitution.”

Shivambu was visibly irritated and argued that matters related to legality of bills usually were dealt with in the final stages of signing off on the bill and not when it was being introduced.

“This is unprocedural. No legal advisor can stop a bill of parliament - it doesn’t exist,” he said.

“The procedure is that you can vote against the bill in the committee, in the National Assembly and in the National Council of Provinces. If you are still unhappy, you can write to the president and tell him not to sign off on that bill. Failing that, you go the Constitutional Court.”

Mpikashe was at pains to emphasise that legal services did not seek to do away with the bill, but that in its current form it could be contested and that the committee should be aware of that.

The point of contention was around expropriating shares of private shareholders without compensation. She said that it was a matter that could go either way given that there were numerous schools of thought around section 25 and what can be expropriated without compensation.

The fifth parliament had resolved to embark upon the process of amending section 25 in order to make “explicit” what is already implied in the constitution. The move was sponsored by the EFF, who have been calling for all land to be nationalised and expropriated without compensation.

The ANC's 2017 national elective conference resolved to nationalise the Bank, but no moves have been made to implement the resolution by way of parliamentary procedures. The party's treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is one of those who is of the view that the country should not prioritise what would be a costly exercise to buy out private shareholders under the current economic conditions.

With the exception of the two co-chairs, Yunis Carrim and Joe Maswanganyi, who are ANC members, other MPs of the ruling party remained mum in this evening’s committee meeting. They opted out of engaging Shivambu’s presentation, as well as the input from Mpikashe.

It was resolved by the co-chairs that the bill be introduced as is and that legal considerations would be made at a later stage.

TimesLIVE