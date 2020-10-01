SACP in KZN throws weight behind Ramaphosa's anti-corruption efforts

The SACP in KwaZulu-Natal has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption crusade and endorsed the heartfelt call by the president to the ANC to change its ways.

“The thorny issue of corruption was also extensively discussed, with the party resolving to endorse the spirit of the letter President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote recently condemning widespread incidents of malfeasance in the country,” said provincial secretary Themba Mthembu.

This follows the party’s provincial executive council held at the weekend that was attended by 317 delegates drawn from various party structures, including its provincial executive committee (PEC), district executive committees and branch delegates.

“The SACP in the Moses Mabhida province calls on its structures from branches to districts and PEC to fight against this scourge wherever it raises its ugly head, including within the SACP, ANC, Cosatu or in government,” Mthembu added.