The DA is not Pleasantville - we argue sometimes, says Phumzile Van Damme

While the dust settles following the DA's elective congress over the weekend, MP Phumzile Van Damme has opened up about the relationship among members of the party, saying it is not “the town of Pleasantville” and there is often robust debate.

She's also said she is committed to working with newly elected party leader John Steenhuisen, despite not backing him in his campaign to be DA leader. She was engaging her Twitter followers on Monday after her preferred candidate, KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, lost the contest for leadership.

“We argue. We disagree. We shout at each other sometimes when things get heated. It would be weird if we didn't argue, wouldn't it? This is not the town of Pleasantville. We're not robots. So don't see disagreement as the end of the DA. It is a sign of health,” she tweeted.

On Saturday, Van Damme penned a heartfelt letter to Ntuli, saying she felt proud to vote for her to take over as party leader. She said she “cried” when she read her first campaign letter and she resonated with Ntuli's values of kindness and fairness in the party.