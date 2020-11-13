Mmusi Maimane trends as SA weighs in on DA by-election losses

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has found himself at the centre of reactions to the outcomes of the by-elections this week.

Many questioned who would take the fall for the DA's decline in votes after Maimane's departure.

Maimane resigned from the DA in October last year after the party's poor showing at the polls in the last general elections.

Maimane called for an independent review which found that while he was hard-working, he could be, among other things, indecisive, which led to a "lack of clarity about the party’s vision and direction".

South Africans went out in numbers in what the Electoral Commission (IEC) called the biggest by-elections held on a single day in SA's history. This week 95 wards were up for grabs in all nine provinces across SA. The elections were postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.