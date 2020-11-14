Politics

Steenhuisen on leading the DA: Don’t judge me by the colour of my skin

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
14 November 2020 - 11:00
John Steenhuisen has responded to questions about whether he is best qualified to represent all South Africans as leader of the DA.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen has responded to questions around whether he can truly represent all South Africans as a white male, saying people should judge him on his work and not his skin colour.

Steenhuisen came under fire after winning the DA leadership battle between himself and Mbali Ntuli, with some suggesting he only won the party's votes because he is a white male.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi attributed Steenhuisen's win to patriarchy and white male privilege.

While DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has defended Steenhuisen, he did not respond to Ndlozi's comments directly.

He did, however, address the issue in a virtual town hall this week, when he admitted he did benefit from a system that favoured people on the colour of their skin, but said he would fight against the scourge that system had created.

“I don't believe we should be judged simply by the colour of our skin. If we do that, we are going right back to the root of the problem that caused all the suffering in SA,” he said.

He said instead it was time to see what people could offer to the country.

