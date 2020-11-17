Education MEC to meet EFF on eve of fresh protest at Brackenfell High School

In a statement on Tuesday, Schäfer said arrangements had been made for matrics writing their first physics paper on Friday morning to do so without disruption.

“All grade 8 to 11 exams will be rescheduled but the school will remain open and classes for learners will continue,” she said. “I call on Brackenfell residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercations. Any action that would escalate tensions further will make it harder for law-enforcement authorities to do their jobs. Please do not take the law into your own hands.”

Schäfer said Friday's march was clearly an attempt to intimidate the school, and “is infringing on the rights of the learners who are writing exams, especially our matrics”.

She added: “Our learners have been subjected to unprecedented events this year and anxiety and stress levels are high. This behaviour is going to add to that pressure.”