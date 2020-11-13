Reactions pour in as UK publication slams 'white thugs' in Brackenfell High protests
A violent altercation between EFF protesters, residents and parents of Brackenfell High School pupils in Cape Town has again become a talking point on social media, after a headline by The Sun UK labelled the residents and parents as “white thugs” who attacked black protesters.
The article included a video and pictures showing a scuffle between the two groups. In the video, a man can be seen hitting a woman, dressed in EFF regalia with a stick on her back. The woman can be heard telling the man “don't touch me”.
The headline, which has since been changed, was shared on social media where it received mixed reactions.
Last week, the Sunday Times Daily reported that a group of parents planned and hosted a private, unofficial matric ball after their official annual ball was cancelled by the school because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Racial tensions reportedly broke out at the school after it emerged that the ball was only attended by white pupils and two teachers from the school. The EFF demanded the sacking of the two teachers.
There was a heavy security and police presence outside the school on Tuesday and no sign of the red berets after the violence on Monday.
Western Cape basic education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the school had established a diversity committee which would investigate the allegations of racism.
These are some of the views from social media.
