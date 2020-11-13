Reactions pour in as UK publication slams 'white thugs' in Brackenfell High protests

A violent altercation between EFF protesters, residents and parents of Brackenfell High School pupils in Cape Town has again become a talking point on social media, after a headline by The Sun UK labelled the residents and parents as “white thugs” who attacked black protesters.

The article included a video and pictures showing a scuffle between the two groups. In the video, a man can be seen hitting a woman, dressed in EFF regalia with a stick on her back. The woman can be heard telling the man “don't touch me”.

The headline, which has since been changed, was shared on social media where it received mixed reactions.