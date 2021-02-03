IN QUOTES | Mkhize says those not registered on vaccine rollout site won't be denied jab
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) has been developed with the purpose of ensuring SA lays a digital health foundation.
Mkhize was speaking at the launch of the system on Wednesday as SA gears up for the first phase of the vaccine rollout.
The system was launched after SA received its first million doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday.
The country secured another 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42 million.
Here are six quotes from Mkhize's address.
System captures all relevant data
“The system can capture data of all relevant metrics of all South Africans who will be vaccinated and ensure all vaccines are contactable.”
You will not be denied vaccine if not registered
“If you haven't registered, you won't be denied vaccination. You will be registered at the vaccination site. It will take just a few minutes.”
System can verify real health workers
“More than 34,000 health-care workers are already registered. The system will then verify if the person is indeed a health worker”
Health workers urged to register
“All health-care workers — clinical and non-clinical, public and private, Persal [Personnel and Salary System]and non-Persal — are invited to join more than 34,000 health workers who have already registered in the system.”
System priorities
“While it is possible to register on the site if one is not a health worker, the system will automatically prioritise verified health workers for the period of phase 1”
Non-registered health workers will not be denied vaccination
“Any health workers who cannot register can seek assistance from the occupational health and safety representative in their municipality. In the event a health worker has not self-registered, they will not be denied the vaccination.”