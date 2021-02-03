IN QUOTES | Mkhize says those not registered on vaccine rollout site won't be denied jab

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) has been developed with the purpose of ensuring SA lays a digital health foundation.

Mkhize was speaking at the launch of the system on Wednesday as SA gears up for the first phase of the vaccine rollout.

The system was launched after SA received its first million doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday.

The country secured another 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42 million.