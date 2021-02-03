Politics

IN QUOTES | Mkhize says those not registered on vaccine rollout site won't be denied jab

03 February 2021 - 18:00
Health minister Zweli Mkhoze says the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) has been developed with the purpose to ensure that SA lays a digital health foundation. File photo.
Health minister Zweli Mkhoze says the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) has been developed with the purpose to ensure that SA lays a digital health foundation. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) has been developed with the purpose of ensuring SA lays a digital health foundation.

Mkhize was speaking at the launch of the system on Wednesday as SA gears up for the first phase of the vaccine rollout.

The system was launched after SA received its first million doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday.

The country secured another 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42 million.

Funeral workers & traditional healers join medics in frontline vaccine rollout

With the launch of the electronic vaccine data system on Wednesday morning, health minister Zweli Mkhize said his department would do its best to ...
News
9 hours ago

Here are six quotes from Mkhize's address.

System captures all relevant data

“The system can capture data of all relevant metrics of all South Africans who will be vaccinated and ensure all vaccines are contactable.”

You will not be denied vaccine if not registered

“If you haven't registered, you won't be denied vaccination. You will be registered at the vaccination site. It will take just a few minutes.”

System can verify real health workers

“More than 34,000 health-care workers are already registered. The system will then verify if the person is indeed a health worker”

Health workers urged to register

“All health-care workers — clinical and non-clinical, public and private, Persal [Personnel and Salary System]and non-Persal  — are invited to join more than 34,000 health workers who have already registered in the system.”

System priorities

“While it is possible to register on the site if one is not a health worker, the system will automatically prioritise verified health workers for the period of phase 1”

Non-registered health workers will not be denied vaccination

“Any health workers who cannot register can seek assistance from the occupational health and safety representative in their municipality. In the event a health worker has not self-registered, they will not be denied the vaccination.”

READ MORE:

Western Cape trains hundreds of Covid-19 vaccinators as province gears up for phase 1 of vaccine rollout

Premier Alan Winde says more vaccinators will enter the database of the health department as the Covid-19 vaccination programme expands from the ...
News
8 hours ago

IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala announces KZN Covid-19 vaccination plan

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the province is ready to receive its share of  Covid-19 vaccines on February 14, and 91 public hospitals ...
News
13 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination registration opens for medics: Here's how it works

Less than 24 hours after the arrival of the first million Covid-19 vaccines on South African shores, the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Booze ban set to be lifted this week, curfew eased and beaches reopened Politics
  2. ANC to discuss Zuma's defiance of ConCourt order to appear at Zondo commission Politics
  3. Simple as SABC: board spurns minister’s plea to rethink retrenchments Politics
  4. Broken Silence: how ‘Zuma’s spy’ spent R1bn of SSA cash in 6 years Politics

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X