Politics

'Go tell the truth' - SA reacts to Gigaba appearing before Zondo 'even if it costs him his home'

12 February 2021 - 11:02
Former finance, public enterprises and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba must appear before the state capture commission from March 8-12. File image.
Former finance, public enterprises and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba must appear before the state capture commission from March 8-12. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's comments on his appearance before the state capture inquiry has drawn mixed reactions online.

The controversial former minister announced on Thursday that he will testify at the inquiry in March, and intends to lawyer up.

Gigaba said while the legal fees will undoubtedly cost him an arm and a leg, he will appear, even it if it costs him his home.

He said deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo summoned him to appear before the inquiry from March 8 to 12, “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”. 

“But his secretariat has, so far, ignored my requests to cross-examine those who’ve told unsubstantiated fabrications and self-serving distortions about me,” said Gigaba.

‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba says deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has instructed him to appear before the state capture commission of ...
News
1 day ago

Gigaba said he was shunned by the state after he requested that it pay his legal fees in preparation for his appearance before the inquiry.

“The state I was serving, the state which is spending R1bn on this commission, is refusing to pay the R1m my lawyers need to help me prepare for my appearance.

'I’ll, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home,” Gigaba said.

Several witnesses who have appeared before the inquiry have implicated Gigaba in state capture.

Allegations included Gigaba pushing for the national airline to drop its Johannesburg-Mumbai route, breaking good governance rules at SAA, and that his suits were paid for with cash received from the controversial Gupta family.

On Monday, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane cleared Gigaba of alleged wrongdoing in granting early naturalisation to Ajay Gupta and other members of the Gupta family.

Gigaba's plan to appear at the inquiry comes after reports that his estranged wife Norma Mngoma would also be making an appearance.

Mngoma vowed to appear before the inquiry, if subpoenaed, to testify about what she had seen during her marriage to Gigaba during an interview with eNCA last year.

Malusi Gigaba 'brought home bags of cash from the Guptas', estranged wife says in TV interview

Former minister Malusi Gigaba used to leave the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, with wads of cash in a bag.
Politics
1 month ago

On social media, many backed Gigaba on the move, while other questioned the lawyer's fee.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

Hawks ‘abused their powers and position’ in arrest of Norma Mngoma

Their aim was ‘presumably to avenge a wrong or perceived wrong’ against her powerful husband, says judge
News
20 hours ago

Hawks officials acted with 'malice', Norma Mngoma arrest was unlawful: judge

The Pretoria high court has set aside Nomachule "Norma" Mngoma’s arrest and found the decision to confiscate her cellphones and laptops was unlawful, ...
News
1 day ago

Gigaba welcomes PP report, claims baseless allegations were used to 'hound me out of cabinet'

Malusi Gigaba also claimed that the "baseless allegations" were in part used to "hound" him out of the cabinet in November 2018.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  2. Power struggle means Gauteng ANC can’t serve province: Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X