'Go tell the truth' - SA reacts to Gigaba appearing before Zondo 'even if it costs him his home'

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's comments on his appearance before the state capture inquiry has drawn mixed reactions online.

The controversial former minister announced on Thursday that he will testify at the inquiry in March, and intends to lawyer up.

Gigaba said while the legal fees will undoubtedly cost him an arm and a leg, he will appear, even it if it costs him his home.

He said deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo summoned him to appear before the inquiry from March 8 to 12, “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”.

“But his secretariat has, so far, ignored my requests to cross-examine those who’ve told unsubstantiated fabrications and self-serving distortions about me,” said Gigaba.