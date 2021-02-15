Here's why the DA is celebrating the reopening of 20 SA land borders

The DA has welcomed the announcement by home affairs that SA will reopen 20 land borders on Monday. The party said this was vital for SA's access to regional markets and criticised the initial closure, saying it was an “ill-informed decision”.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said land borders would be open for the transportation of goods, fuel and medical emergencies, among others, until February 15. This was to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The DA disputed that closures were influenced by a spike in Covid-19 cases. It said this was an attempt by the department to “hide its incompetence” in dealing with high traffic volumes at border posts.

Thousands of travellers endured long queues and spent days stuck in congestion at Beitbridge and Lebombo border posts during the festive season. This was as a result of the government's ramped-up Covid-19 testing protocols to minimise the spread of the virus.