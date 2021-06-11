Julius Malema says African leaders are divided but insists PAP ‘will become a legislative body’

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday Africa and its leaders are divided, but he has no doubt the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) will become a unifying and powerful force.

The PAP dominated news headlines for the wrong reasons two weeks ago after a scuffle broke out between its members who argued over leadership voting and whether the presidency should be rotated by region.

Malema said it is a known fact that Africa and Africans are divided. He blamed this on colonisation.

He said the recent incidents at the PAP were a reflection of the true state of the continent, saying this will soon be a thing of the past as members of the PAP seek to undo the injustices of the past and strengthen the leadership of Africans.

“It has always been a known fact that Africa is divided because those who colonised us imposed those colonial borders to keep us divided so we don’t have a meaningful impact in the geopolitics.”