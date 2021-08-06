Zuma’s family 'not overly concerned' about hospitalisation as he's been 'unwell since poisoning'

Former president Jacob Zuma’s family is not worried about his admission to hospital as he had “been unwell since he was poisoned” in 2014, a family elder said on Friday.

“We are not overly concerned because they told us yesterday that he would be going to see his regular doctor. He has really been unwell since he was poisoned,” said Zuma’s brother Khanya.

He added: “We do not suspect anything untoward.”

The Sunday Times reported that in August 2014, during his trip to the US, doctors established that Zuma had been poisoned. He travelled to Russia to confirm the diagnosis and treatment.

The family is still mourning the death of Zuma’s brother Michael, who died shortly after Zuma started serving his 15-month prison sentence in Estcourt for contempt of court. Zuma was granted permission to bury his brother.