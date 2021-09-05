Task team to probe perceived 'police inability to deal with riots': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday a task team had been set up to investigate what caused the public perception that police were incapable of protecting them during the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual SAPS national commemoration day - paying respects to 34 men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021.

Ramaphosa echoed the sentiments of police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Kehla Sithole when he equated attacks on police officers to an attack on democracy and the state.

Ramaphosa's speech, at the SA Police Service memorial site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, was accompanied by the loud wailing of family members.

Their emotions reached a crescendo when the names of their loved ones were read out after the playing of The Last Post by a lone trumpeter and the lowering of the SA flag to half-mast.

The ceremony was held as three more police officers were laid to rest, according to Cele, after being killed for their service pistols.

“This weekend we buried three of our own, targeted for their service pistols and killed mercilessly by criminals,” said Cele.

“The deputy minister of police and I attended funeral services of Sgt Nkosinathi Ncobo and Sgt Pumlani Dastile in the Eastern Cape on Friday,” he said.

“Yesterday we bade farewell to Sgt Sheryl Mogale in Ekhuruleni. She was gunned down in women’s month and her service pistol was also stolen,” said Cele.

“These lives were cut short by ruthless criminals and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we find them and they answer for their sins,” he said.