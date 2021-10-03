DA launches petition to recognise Afrikaans as an indigenous language

The debate over teaching in Afrikaans in SA is far from over.

The DA has launched a petition against higher education minister Blade Nzimande, demanding the amendment of the Language Policy Framework for Higher Education to recognise Afrikaans as an indigenous South African language.

The policy framework recognises languages ​​belonging to the Southern Bantu language family as indigenous.

“An indigenous language is a language that is native to a region or country and spoken by indigenous people,” says the policy.

The DA says this definition is unscientific, hurtful, hateful towards the Afrikaans-speaking community and is contradictory to the September 22 ruling by the Constitutional Court.

The party said after amending the policy framework, Nzimande must apologise to the Afrikaans speaking community for undermining their constitutional right to dignity, mother tongue education and equality.