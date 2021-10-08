Premier 'received R450k to renovate home' that was meant for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial service

The public protector has directed the Hawks to investigate allegations that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane received R450,000 to renovate his house from R1m allocated for the memorial service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

An investigation was carried out by the public protector after receiving a complaint from Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of the Buffalo City municipality, that amounts of R2m and R1m were misappropriated by officials in the provincial government and in the Mbizana local municipality.

Mashukuca’s complaint was based on a story The Herald wrote on the alleged misappropriation of funds in the province with the help of businessman Lonwabo Bam.

The publication reported that Bam had, in an affidavit, claimed that MECs Babalo Madikizela and Weziwe Tikana received hundreds of thousands of rand from a deal he was drawn into by Mabuyane’s chief of staff Baphelele Mhlaba.

Bam alleged that Madikizela had instructed him to file a fraudulent invoice to claim R1m from the Mbizana municipality.