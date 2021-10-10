Steenhuisen promises to bring Midvaal success to other failing municipalities

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will turn around Metsimaholo municipality in a similar way it did with Midvaal municipality in Gauteng.

Metsimaholo is one of the municipalities that is expected to be highly contested in the upcoming local government elections.

The Free State municipality, based in Sasolburg, is currently run by the ANC after the party clawed its way back into power when the municipality was dissolved for failing to pass a budget.

The ANC had lost control of the municipality during the 2016 local government elections.

“Metsimaholo is in big trouble. Driving around your town ... things are bad here, even the potholes have got their own potholes.

“The sewage is running down the streets and all the while this is happening, our children have got no jobs. There is no future for our families. We feel scared in our own homes,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the police did not protect citizens and the DA needed to change that.

Steenhuisen said the party's manifesto showed how good the party was at getting things done.