If ANC councillors seek to enrich themselves ‘we will open the door for them’: Ramaphosa

“A lot of you don’t like it when I say ‘fellow South Africans’ because you are afraid that I am going to ban alcohol.”

This is how ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greeted a throng of the ruling party’s supporters on Friday who had gathered at the Harry Gwala multipurpose centre in Zamdela, Sasolburg.

Ramaphosa started his local government elections campaign in the area by apologising: “I am so sorry I am late. There was another government engagement. Please forgive me."

He was meant to address the locals around 11am but arrived after noon. While locals waited for Ramaphosa, they were given ANC T-shirts and fruit.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by provincial convener Mxolisi Dukwana and other Free State leaders, told the community he was happy.

“Going into this election, we said the people who represent the community be elected by the community.”