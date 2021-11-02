Steenhuisen elated about Kouga outright win, mum on his future in the DA as numbers drop

The DA is elated to have retained the Kouga municipality in the Eastern Cape with a majority win in the 2021 municipal elections, party leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.

This means the DA will run the municipality for the next five years. Steenhuisen said the win was a huge vote of confidence.

However, the party’s numbers in several widely contested metros, including Tshwane and Johannesburg, appear to be on the decline.

The DA’s poor electoral performance in the 2019 elections resulted in former party leader Mmusi Maimane quitting amid fallout over the decline in support.

The final results could decide Steenhuisen's fate.

Steenhuisen would not be drawn into commenting about that, other than to say: “You are asking to give a diagnosis on me before you’ve even seen a doctor. I will worry about that once we know what the final results say.”