Jacob Zuma in hospital for regular check-up, family confirms

Former president Jacob Zuma has been hospitalised, his family said on Tuesday.

“He left [Nkandla] yesterday [Monday] during the day. It is just a regular check-up, it’s not bad,” said Zuma’s brother Khanya.

Zuma’s other brother Joseph said he heard Zuma was in hospital: “I am not home, I am in Durban. When I left, I did not know that he would be following me.

“We are not overly worried because it is just a regular check-up — nothing serious. He goes to the doctor from time to time but he is not sick. Uright mntanami [he is OK, my child].”

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said he could not confirm that Zuma had been hospitalised.

It is not known what illness Zuma is struggling with.