Five moments from politics that had us talking this year

SA politics and political parties never miss an opportunity to get citizens talking.

This year was no different as some of the events that played out in public had many saying WTF.

From the questionable R15m in the ANC-run municipality in Eastern Cape to DA's Phoenix posters, many jaws were on the floor.

Here are five moments that had the country talking.

Sihle Zikalala assaulting 'looters' on TV

At the height of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July, the province's premier was caught on assaulting someone believed to be linked to a looting incident.

In the video broadcast on Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala was seen grabbing the young man and beating him twice on his back before he runs away. A man thought to be his security guard tried to grab the young man but he got away.

In a statement, Zikalala apologised for his conduct, saying he regrets the “level of force used in apprehending the looter, who was attempting to make off with goods that had been stolen from a nearby warehouse”.

However, many, including EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, said Zikalala must be held accountable for mob justice and vigilantism.