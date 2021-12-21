High court grants Jacob Zuma leave to appeal 'back to jail' ruling

Former president Jacob Zuma will remain on medical parole for now after the Pretoria high court granted him leave to appeal an earlier decision that set it aside as unlawful and ordered him to return to custody.

After hearing argument, judge Elias Matojane said the case raised “an important question” about public law: the correct interpretation of the Correctional Services Act and its regulations.

“In my view, this matter merits the Supreme Court of Appeal’s attention,” said the judge.

He said he also thought another court may come to a different view on his order that the time Zuma had spent on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he breached its earlier court order to abide by the state capture commission’s summons and appear before it.