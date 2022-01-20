Politics

WATCH | Video of Malema ‘warning’ Mashaba about Makhosi Khoza resurfaces

20 January 2022 - 10:36
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema “warning” ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about Dr Makhosi Khoza has resurfaced after her resignation as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson. 

In the video, from an EFF briefing last year, Malema can be heard warning Mashaba about Khoza.

“That one! If Mashaba is not careful, she is going to be a big problem for that guy,” said Malema at the time. 

Malema said he had a strong feeling that Khoza voted for the ANC, instead of for the DA with others in ActionSA, in municipalities. 

“If I want to take it to the extreme, I think she voted for the ANC because when we did the headcount we were 110 ... I don’t think she voted for the DA. She either abstained [from voting] like she said before, or voted for the ANC,” he said. 

Khoza joined ActionSA in 2020 and was appointed as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson. 

Last year, she stepped down from the position after she was elected chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee in eThekwini. 

This came after Malema weighed in on the ANC retaining power in the municipality.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika recently, Mashaba said Khoza remained a member of ActionSA and resigned as chairperson of her own free will, to focus on her family business and her new position.

“Dr Khoza was the one who proposed to step aside because of her council commitments and her personal financial situation, where she feels she wants to focus on rebuilding her family’s financial interests,” said Mashaba. 

