×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

There will be no purging, but there will be performance reviews: Mabuyane

ANC Eastern Cape chair says he doesn’t care what slate people are on, as long as they do their jobs

09 May 2022 - 17:39
Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape.
Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Michael Pinyana

There will be no purging of the Eastern Cape losing slate after the ANC elective conference, but performance reviews of those in government will take place, says re-elected chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

Speaking to the media shortly after all of his slate’s contenders emerged victorious on Monday, he said it was now time to move on with work.

Mabuyane, who beat Babalo Madikizela, the province’s MEC of public works, was responding to allegations of ANC leaders’ tendency to remove from power those who contest them during internal conferences.

“There is no purging. These are lies. They must be rejected with contempt because it’s just people who are creating a narrative.

“There will be no reshuffling, but there will be performance reviews. It is going to happen. That is an open secret,” Mabuyane said.

Clean sweep for Mabuyane slate

Oscar Mabuyane has retained the ANC Eastern Cape's chairmanship with a win against contender Babalo Madikizela.
Politics
6 hours ago

As examples, he made reference to two leaders in a different slate from him during the eighth provincial conference — Phumulo Masualle, the deputy minister of public enterprises, and deputy speaker of the provincial legislature Mlibo Qoboshiyane. 

Masualle is a former premier of the Eastern Cape, while Qoboshiyane was formerly an MEC in the provincial cabinet.

“It happened after the eighth provincial conference — people who were contested, we supported them. Whether you speak of comrade Phomolo, all those comrades are in strategic positions via ANC deployment. We deployed comrade Mlibo,” Mabuyane said.

“I don’t know who has been purged — comrades in strategic positions in council legislatures are not necessarily people who were supporting [our] perspective.”

“I [expect] the ANC to remove me as well if I [do not] do my work as a premier. Factions can’t be used as a refuge. Just do your work and you will be assessed like any member of the ANC.”

Re-elected provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi added that they see their emergence as winners as an opportunity to advance the party’s renewal project. 

“The ANC is in a process of purging itself of wrongdoing — both of factionalism and corruption, and people who are not prepared to serve the people,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers closing address at Eastern Cape elective conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver closing remarks at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.
Politics
2 hours ago

Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane reiterates support for Ramaphosa second term

Re-elected Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane has reiterated his and the province’s support for the return of Cyril Ramaphosa as ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest

Zweli Mkhize’s ghost loomed large at the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference as his backers showed their hand at the chaotic start of the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers closing address at Eastern Cape elective ... Politics
  2. Eastern Cape ANC beefs up security as conference temperature heats up Politics
  3. Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane reiterates support for Ramaphosa second ... Politics
  4. Voting continues at Eastern Cape ANC conference Politics

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics
  4. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil