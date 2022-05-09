There will be no purging, but there will be performance reviews: Mabuyane

There will be no purging of the Eastern Cape losing slate after the ANC elective conference, but performance reviews of those in government will take place, says re-elected chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

Speaking to the media shortly after all of his slate’s contenders emerged victorious on Monday, he said it was now time to move on with work.

Mabuyane, who beat Babalo Madikizela, the province’s MEC of public works, was responding to allegations of ANC leaders’ tendency to remove from power those who contest them during internal conferences.

“There is no purging. These are lies. They must be rejected with contempt because it’s just people who are creating a narrative.

“There will be no reshuffling, but there will be performance reviews. It is going to happen. That is an open secret,” Mabuyane said.