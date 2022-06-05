IN PICS | ANC Limpopo conference ends on a high as province shows backing for Ramaphosa
05 June 2022 - 20:04
The ANC in Limpopo on Sunday successfully concluded their provincial conference held outside Polowane.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the closing address where he used the platform to address allegations that he was involved in a cover-up crime at his Phala Phala farm.
Here are some images:
Stan Mathabatha was re-elected ANC chair in the province. He beat Dickson Masemola. Florence Radzilani is Mathabatha's deputy.
Ruben Madadzhe was elected secretary with Basikopo Makamu as deputy .
Nakedi Sibanda Kekana was elected provincial treasurer.
These are more pictures from the conference:
