IN PICS | ANC Limpopo conference ends on a high as province shows backing for Ramaphosa

05 June 2022 - 20:04 By TimesLIVE
At the last day of ANC provincial conference in Limpopo, jovial members signaled a second term for ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
At the last day of ANC provincial conference in Limpopo, jovial members signaled a second term for ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC in Limpopo on Sunday successfully concluded their provincial conference held outside Polowane. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the closing address where he used the platform to address allegations that he was involved in a cover-up crime at his Phala Phala farm.

Here are some images: 

President Cyril Ramaphosa received a warm welcome at the last day of conference with ANC members signaling a second term for him as president.
President Cyril Ramaphosa received a warm welcome at the last day of conference with ANC members signaling a second term for him as president.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
June 05 2022. President Cyril Ramaphosa before addressing the ANC delegates at the Ranch resort. He was there to deliver the closing address of the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
June 05 2022. President Cyril Ramaphosa before addressing the ANC delegates at the Ranch resort. He was there to deliver the closing address of the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
June 05 2022. President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Ranch resort to a warm welcome, Ramaphosa is here to deliver the closing address of the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
June 05 2022. President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Ranch resort to a warm welcome, Ramaphosa is here to deliver the closing address of the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
June 05 2022. All smiles as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Ranch resort to a warm welcome, Ramaphosa is here to deliver the closing address of the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
June 05 2022. All smiles as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Ranch resort to a warm welcome, Ramaphosa is here to deliver the closing address of the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Fraser's allegations are nothing but 'dirty politics', says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said "dirty politics" were behind allegations that he was involved in crime.
2 hours ago

Stan Mathabatha was re-elected ANC chair in the province. He beat Dickson Masemola. Florence Radzilani is Mathabatha's deputy.

Ruben Madadzhe was elected secretary with Basikopo Makamu as deputy . 

Nakedi Sibanda Kekana was elected provincial treasurer.

These are more pictures from the conference:

Collen Maine seen on the side lines of the Limpopo ANC conference in Limpopo.
Collen Maine seen on the side lines of the Limpopo ANC conference in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
At the last day of conference, ANC members in their party regalia seemed jovial.
At the last day of conference, ANC members in their party regalia seemed jovial. Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa was given a warm welcome by ANC Limpopo members arrives at the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was given a warm welcome by ANC Limpopo members arrives at the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Stan Mathabathe, chairperson of ANC Limpopo addressed party members on the last day of the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Stan Mathabathe, chairperson of ANC Limpopo addressed party members on the last day of the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

